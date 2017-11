Neil Young join forces with Promise of the Real on new album, “The Visitor,” due out next month

Reprise RecordsNeil Young has teamed up with his recent backing band Promise of the Real, the group led by Willie Nelson‘s son Lukas, to record a new studio album titled The Visitor, which will be released as a CD and a digital download on December 1 and as a vinyl LP on January 5, 2018. The 10-track collection is available for pre-order now.

Young is giving fans a preview of the record by posting the lead track, "Already Great," on his official YouTube channel.