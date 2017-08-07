Neil Young launching online archive of “every single recorded track or album I have produced”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Autism SpeaksNeil Young is launching an online career archive that the he promises will represent “[e]vrey single, recorded track or album I have produced,” Young announced in a note on the Neil Young Archive website.

The Archive will contain everything from Young’s first single, recorded in Canada in 1963, to unreleased material still in the works, which will be penciled in on a navigable timeline, to appear when the work is finished.

According to Young’s note, users will be able to zoom in on images and view art, credits, photos and other memorabilia, in …read more