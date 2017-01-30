Neil Young Open to CSNY Reunion, Says Band “Has Every Chance of Getting Together Again”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Atlantic RecordsIn recent years, the chance of a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young reunion happening has seemed unlikely at best because of a feud between Neil Young and David Crosby that began after Crosby made negative comments to the press in 2014 about Young’s then-new girlfriend, Daryl Hannah. Now, however, Young appears to have had changed his tune about working with his old musical partners.

“I think CSNY has every chance of getting together again,” Young declares in an interview featured in the latest issue of MOJO. “I’m not against it.”

Neil's strained relationship with David


