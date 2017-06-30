Neil Young premieres video for newly released protest tune, “Children of Destiny”

Reprise RecordsToday, just in time for Fourth of July, Neil Young released a new protest anthem with patriotic overtones called “Children of Destiny.”

Young also took to Facebook to introduce an official video for the song, which can be viewed now on his official YouTube channel and NeilYoung.com.

The folk-rock legend recorded the track with his current touring band Promise of the Real, which features Willie Nelson‘s sons Lukas and Micah, along with a 56-piece orchestra.

In a short video clip posted on Facebook, Neil explains, “We made a …read more