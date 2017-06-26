Neil Young reissues remastered version of his classic 1977 compilation “Decade”

Reprise RecordsNeil Young has just released a remastered version of his long-out-of-print 1977 compilation Decade.

The 35-track collection, which originally issued as a three-LP vinyl set, features highlights from the first 10 years of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s music career, including songs he recorded with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Crazy Horse and as a solo artist.

The remastered Decade was originally released as a limited-edition triple-vinyl package in April for the 2017 edition of Record Store Day, but it’s now available everywhere, on vinyl, as a two-CD set and as a …read more