Neil Young Releases New Vinyl Box Set Featuring Five Albums from the Late 1970s

Reprise RecordsNeil Young has released the third installment in his series of limited-edition vinyl box sets collecting remastered versions of his studio and live albums.

The Neil Young Official Release Series 8.5-12 collection includes 180-gram audiophile vinyl editions of 1977’s American Stars ‘n Bars, 1978’s Comes a Time, and 1979’s Rust Never Sleeps and Live Rust, as well as Neil’s 1976 collaborative album with Stephen Stills, Long May You Run, which was issued under the moniker The Stills-Young Band.

The box set is available exclusively at Young’s official online store and is priced at $149.99. Each copy is …read more