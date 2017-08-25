Neil Young releases two CD box sets featuring most of his 1970s albums

Reprise RecordsNeil Young has released CD versions of two archival box sets featuring remastered editions of some of the albums he put out during the 1970s. Both can be purchased at the folk-rock icon’s online store.

The first collection is titled Original Release Series 5-8, and features four albums that were out of print for many years: 1973’s Time Fades Away, 1974’s On the Beach, and 1975’s Tonight’s the Night and Zuma. It’s priced at $49.98.

The second box set, which is called Original Release Series 8.5-12, gathers together five Young …read more


