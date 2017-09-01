Neil Young shares the story behind his new archival album “Hitchhiker” in a live-streamed video

Reprise RecordsNeil Young visited a Colorado public radio station Thursday to share the story behind his upcoming archival album Hitchhiker, which will be released on September 8. The folk-rock legend live-streamed his appearance on his official Facebook page, and the 10-minute video can be viewed now on the website.

In his radio segment, Young recounts how he, producer David Briggs, and his friend, actor Dean Stockwell, traveled to Indigo Studio in Malibu, California, where he recorded the album in one night on August 11, 1976.

Hitchhiker features 10 songs that Neil recorded solo, accompanying …read more