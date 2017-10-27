Never-before-seen images of John Lennon to go on display in Liverpool next month

John Lennon in 1970 (Chris Walter/ WireImage)A collection of recently discovered negatives featuring previously unseen images of John Lennon from February 1970 will go on display at the Liverpool, U.K., attraction The Beatles Story next month before being auctioned in 2018. The negatives were found by a man who wishes to remain anonymous who claims they’d been stored in his family’s junk drawer for 34 years.

The Lennon images were unearthed along with various other interesting Beatles-themed items during a “Memorabilia Day” event held Wednesday at The Beatles Story where people have …read more