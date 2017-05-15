New album capturing 1979 Dan Fogelberg show at Carnegie Hall available now

Andy Katz/Nether Lands RecordsAn archival live album documenting an April 1979 concert that late singer/songwriter Dan Fogelberg played at New York City’s Carnegie Hall hit was released Friday as a two-CD set and digital download.

Live at Carnegie Hall features Fogelberg playing a 26-song solo set featuring selections from throughout the early part of his career, including his hits “Same Old Lang Syne” and “Part of the Plan.”

The album was produced by Fogelberg’s widow, Jean, and his longtime manager and friend Irving Azoff. Jean Fogelberg decided to release the recording after discovering a tape of the concert …read more