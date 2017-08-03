New album documenting 1994 acoustic concert featuring Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson due in September

The Bottom Line ArchiveA new album documenting a historic concert that featured two famous singer/songwriters from different parts of the musical spectrum — edgy rocker Lou Reed and country-folk legend Kris Kristoffersonwill be released on September 15 as part of the ongoing Bottom Line Archive series. The acoustic show, which marked the only time Reed and Kristofferson performed together, took place February 2, 1994, at the now-closed New York City club The Bottom Line.

The show featured the two artists playing acoustic renditions of a variety of their well-known


