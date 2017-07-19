New album featuring classic Aretha Franklin songs enhanced by an orchestra due in November

RhinoIn celebration of the 50th anniversary of the start of Aretha Franklin‘s historic association with Atlantic Records, a new album featuring some of the Queen of Soul’s classic songs enhanced with new orchestral accompaniment will be released November 10.
A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will feature reworked renditions of classic tunes like “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “Respect.”
A Brand New Me was produced by Nick Patrick and Don Reedman, the same duo behind two recent Elvis