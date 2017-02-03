New Album from Doors Guitarist Robbie Krieger Features Jackson Browne, Tommy Shaw & More

John M. Heller/Getty ImagesDoors guitarist Robby Krieger is ready with a new collection of studio sessions featuring an array of guest performers.

Due February 17, Krieger’s In Session album features contributions from Jackson Browne, Styx‘s Tommy Shaw, former Yes keyboardist Tony Kaye, Zombies keyboardist Rod Argent, actor William Shatner and Geoff Downes, keyboardist for the Buggles, Yes and Asia. Former King Crimson and Asia singer/bassist John Wetton, who died January 31, also appears on one track.

Songs on In Session include covers of the Beatles' "Across the Universe" and "All You Need is Love," Pink Floyd's "Brain Damage" and Supertramp's "School."