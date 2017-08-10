New ALS drug Radicava comes with new questions

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — It is the first new drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 22 years to become available in the United States. Called edaravone — brand name Radicava — its FDA approval this week was met with a wave of excitement from the media and the ALS community.

But some physicians are raising concerns over the cost of the drug and whether patients will be able to get it, as well as noting misconceptions about how effective at fighting this degenerative condition this drug will actually be.

Each year, doctors diagnose anywhere between 5,000 to 6,000 Americans with this rapidly …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462