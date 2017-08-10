New ALS drug Radicava comes with new questions

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — It is the first new drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 22 years to become available in the United States. Called edaravone — brand name Radicava — its FDA approval this week was met with a wave of excitement from the media and the ALS community.

But some physicians are raising concerns over the cost of the drug and whether patients will be able to get it, as well as noting misconceptions about how effective at fighting this degenerative condition this drug will actually be.

Each year, doctors diagnose anywhere between 5,000 to 6,000 Americans with this rapidly