New app dubbed ‘Tinder for Moms’ aims to help mothers connect

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Many moms find that making new friends later in life can be just as challenging as dating.

A new app called Peanut was created to help connect like-minded mothers and give them the opportunity to form new friendships.

Michelle Kennedy, co-founder and CEO of Peanut, says she was inspired to start the app after feeling lonely as a new mom.

"It was 2 a.m., I was scrolling through Instagram looking at my girlfriends in the club and I just felt I needed to speak to another woman who was doing the same thing as me," Kennedy told ABC News' Good