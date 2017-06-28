New AXS TV concert special featuring Styx’s Tommy Shaw playing with an orchestra premieres next month

Courtesy of AXS TVA new AXS TV concert special documenting Styx frontman Tommy Shaw‘s 2016 performance with the Cleveland-based Contemporary Youth Orchestra gets its premiere on Sunday, July 9, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Sing for the Day! Tommy Shaw and the Contemporary Youth Orchestra features the veteran rocker playing mostly acoustic renditions of classic Styx tunes, songs by his supergroup Damn Yankees and material from his solo career with accompaniment from the 115-member teenage orchestra and choir.

The show, which took place May 27, 2016, at Cleveland State University's Waetjen Auditorium, marked the


