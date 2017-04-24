New Beatles-themed Hot Wheels toys feature designs based on five of the band’s albums

Courtesy of MattelLast June, Mattel partnered with The Beatles to introduce a collection of Hot Wheels cars inspired by their 1968 animated film Yellow Submarine. Now the toy company has released a new series of Hot Wheels based on five of the band’s classic albums.

The toys feature designs inspired by The Beatles’ 1968 self-titled record, a.k.a. The White Album; Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band; Rubber Soul; Magical Mystery Tour; and the U.S. version of the A Hard Day’s Night soundtrack. Each car’s packaging also includes a miniature replica of the album cover that corresponds to the vehicle’s design.

