New Bob Dylan documentary to feature rare concert footage from his “born again” period

Peter Noble/RedfernsBob Dylan‘s “born again” period of the late 1970s and early ’80s is the focus of a new documentary called Trouble No More that will get its world premiere October 2 in New York City, as part of the 55th annual New York Film Festival.

The one-hour movie features newly restored concert footage from 1980 shows in Buffalo, New York, and Toronto during the final leg of the folk-rock legend’s Gospel tour.

Much of the footage, which originally was shot on videotape, was thought to have been lost, but it was rediscovered …read more


