New Bob Dylan documentary “Trouble No More” being screened in select US cities on Thursday

Courtesy of Legacy Recordings/ AbramoramaA special one-night-only screening of the new Bob Dylan documentary Trouble No More, which examines the folk-rock legend’s “born again” period of the late 1970s and early ’80s, will be held tonight, November 2, in select Landmark theaters in New York, the Boston area, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco.

The film, which got its world premiere on October 2 at the New York Film Festival in New York City, features newly restored concert footage from spring 1980 Dylan shows in Buffalo, New York and Toronto, interspersed by sermons penned by …read more