New Bruce Springsteen song featured in the military-themed film “Thank You for Your Service”

Credit: Danny ClinchA new Bruce Springsteen song is featured in the new military-themed dramatic film Thank You for Your Service, which opens in theaters this Friday. According to USAToday.com, the tune, which is titled “Freedom Cadence,” is based on a soldiers’ marching cadence called “Freedom” and is heard played during the end credits of the movie.

Thank You for Your Service stars Miles Teller and focuses on Iraq War veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder when they return to their home lives. The film is based on a …read more


