New Case Study Reveals Details on First Local Florida Zika Infection

Thinkstock/iStock(MIAMI) — The first person to be infected locally during Florida’s Zika virus outbreak was nearly 5 months pregnant, according to a new case study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The case study reveals how doctors figured out that a 23-year-old pregnant woman was the first person in the continental U.S. to be infected with locally acquired Zika virus.

The unnamed patient appeared at a Miami hospital in July with a rash, sore throat and fever, according to the report. These symptoms were all signs of Zika infection. However, there had been no reported local spread …read more


