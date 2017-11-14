New Cat Stevens documentary premiering next month on PBS

Courtesy of Danny ClinchA new documentary looking at the life and 50-year career of Cat Stevens, the singer/songwriter also known as Yusuf, will premiere on PBS in December.

A Cat’s Attic: Yusuf/Cat Stevens will profile the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s journey from his early pop stardom, to his emergence as a more introspective, spiritual-minded artist, to his conversion to Islam. It will also cover his withdrawal from the music business in 1979 to focus on his faith and family, and his return to performing and recording in the 2000s.

The film includes footage of the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462