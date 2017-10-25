New CDC app helps parents track children’s development

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Parents have a new tool to track their child’s development. The Centers for Disease Control’s “Milestone Tracker” aims to give parents a way to keep tabs on developmental markers in their children and alert them to potential growth delays.

The app features milestone checklists as well as information on when to alert a child’s doctor to a potential developmental concern, such as autism. There is also a feature that sets reminders for a child’s developmental screenings.

The CDC says the new app will help with identifying developmental delays in children early, which will allow parents to connect …read more


