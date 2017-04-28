New Cheap Trick album, “We’re All Alright!,” due out in June

Big Machine Label GroupCheap Trick‘s latest studio effort, Bang Zoom Crazy…Hello, was released just over a year ago, but power-pop legends already have plans to issue another brand-new album. It’s titled We’re All Alright! — a nod, of course, to the band’s classic hit “Surrender” — and it will hit stores on June 16.

The album is available for pre-order now via a just-launched PledgeMusic campaign. You can also pre-order it from other online retailers beginning May 5. If you do, you'll instantly receive free downloads of first single, "Long Time Coming,"


