New Collage Inspired by The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper Cover Unveiled Tuesday at London Hotel

Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Mandarin Oriental Hyde ParkThis June will mark the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles‘ landmark album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which boasts a famous cover designed by U.K. artist Peter Blake featuring a collage of celebrities and historical figures. Now Blake has created a new star-studded mural based on Sgt. Pepper’s cover that was unveiled Tuesday in London on the façade of the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel.

The new collage, which is titled “Our Fans,” features 99 noteworthy people, including two who graced the Sgt. Pepper’s cover — Paul …read more