New compilation celebrating Brian Wilson’s solo career due in September

RhinoWhile Brian Wilson is best known for his enduring work as The Beach Boys‘ main songwriter, in recent decades the music legend’s focused mostly on his solo career. Wilson turned 75 today, and coinciding with that milestone comes word that a new compilation titled Playback: The Brian Wilson Anthology, featuring highlights from his solo releases, will hit stores September 22.

The 18-track collection will be available on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set, digitally and via streaming services. Playback includes tracks from most of Wilson’s solo albums, spanning from his self-titled 1988 debut to …read more