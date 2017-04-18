New compilation featuring performances from the 1967 Monterey Pop festival due out in June

Courtesy of Press Here PublicityWith the 50th anniversary of the Monterey International Pop Festival approaching, a new compilation featuring highlights from the historic 1967 concert event will be released on June 9 as a CD and digital download. Iconic Performances from the Monterey International Pop Festival will offer 13 songs from famous artists who played the fest, including previously unissued performances by The Grateful Dead and late singer/songwriter Laura Nyro.

Among the other tracks on the album are live renditions of such classics as Buffalo Springfield‘s “For What It’s Worth,” Simon and Garfunkel‘s “Sounds of Silence,” Jefferson Airplane‘s …read more