New compilation from pre-CCR band The Golliwogs arriving next month

Craft Recordings/Concord Bicycle MusicFor several years during the 1960s, John Fogerty, his brother Tom, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford played in a band called The Golliwogs, which they eventually renamed Creedence Clearwater Revival. Now, a new comprehensive collection of Golliwogs songs titled Fight Fire: The Complete Recordings 1964-1967 will be released on September 29.

The album features 23 tracks, including all of the A-sides and B-sides the group recorded, as well as a few rare tunes that weren’t released until years later. Fight Fire will be issued on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set and digitally, and also …read more