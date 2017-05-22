New compilations by Otis Redding, Sam & Dave and other Stax acts released to mark label’s 60th anniversary

Rhino Entertainment/Concord Music GroupIn honor of the 60th anniversary of Stax Records, Rhino Entertainment and Concord Music Group have partnered to launch a yearlong celebration of the legendary Memphis soul label.

The initiative begins today with the release of series of single-artist compilations dubbed Stax Classics, including albums focusing on Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Booker T. & the M.G.’s and Carla Thomas.

Each retrospective features 12 memorable tracks and newly penned liner notes, and is available on CD and as a digital download for $9.98.

Stax Classics: Otis Redding features such enduring hits as “(Sittin’ On) The Dock …read more