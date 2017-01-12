New Concert Film Documenting Acoustic Peter Frampton Show Premieres This Month on AXS TV

Credit: Gregg RothA new Peter Frampton concert film documenting a performance from his 2016 unplugged tour gets its premiere on the AXS TV high-def network on Sunday, January 29, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Peter Frampton Raw: An Acoustic Show was filmed in March of last year at the Sunset Center in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

During the concert, Frampton showcased stripped-down renditions of songs from throughout his long career, including such well-known tunes as “Do You Feel Like We Do?,” “Wind of Change,” “All I Wanna Be (Is by Your Side),” “Show Me the Way” …read more