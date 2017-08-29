New contest offers Rolling Stones fans chance to see the band perform in France

Credit: Brian RasicA lucky Rolling Stones fan from the U.S. will have a chance to travel to France with a guest this fall to see the rock legends in concert, thanks to a new contest launched in partnership with Icelandic Glacial water, the official water of the band’s upcoming No Filter Tour of Europe.

The contest winner and a guest will receive round-trip flights, a three-night hotel stay, and premium seats at The Stones’ October 22 show at the U Arena in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, and also will …read more


