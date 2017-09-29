New Dan Fogelberg tribute album features The Eagles, Michael McDonald, Donna Summer & more

BMGDan Fogelberg‘s been gone for over 10 years, but now there’s a new tribute album to help us remember him.

A Tribute to Dan Fogelberg, featuring versions of the late singer/songwriter’s tunes performed by a variety of famous artists, will be released on November 17. The 14-track collection, recorded over the course of several years, includes contributions from the Eagles, Michael McDonald, Jimmy Buffett, Boz Scaggs, the late Donna Summer and the late Dobie Gray.

Also featured on the record are Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and wife Amy Grant, Train, Alabama‘s Randy Owens, and The Nitty Gritty …read more


