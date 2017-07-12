New David Bowie box set, coming in September, gathers his late-’70s and early-’80s work

ParlophoneA New Career in a New Town (1977-1982), the third installment in a series of box sets focusing on different periods in David Bowie‘s career, will be released in September 29.

The expansive collection includes remastered versions of Bowie’s “Berlin Trilogy” — 1977’s Low and “Heroes,” and 1979’s Lodger — as well as 1980’s Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps). There are also two mixes of the 1978 live set Stage; an additional, new mix of Lodger; and a compilation titled Re:Call 3 that gathers single edits, B-sides, soundtrack recordings and more.

