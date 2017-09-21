New David Bowie boxed set to be celebrated with special livestream from Berlin

ParlophoneA unique live-streamed event on September 26 will help launch the release of the new David Bowie boxed set, DAVID BOWIE A NEW CAREER IN A NEW TOWN (1977 – 1982).

The set is due September 29 and three days prior, a special celebration takes place at legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany, and will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. ET via Bowie’s Facebook page.

The live event features a question and answer sessions with guests including longtime Bowie guitarist Carlos Alomar and Edu Meyer, former sound engineer at Hansa Studios. That’s where Bowie recorded parts of …read more