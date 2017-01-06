New David Bowie Documentary Reveals When Singer Discovered He Was Terminally Ill

Credit: Jimmy KingThis Sunday, January 8, marks what would have been David Bowie‘s 70th birthday and in honor of the milestone, a new documentary about the late rock icon is on tap. Premiering Saturday on the U.K.’s BBC Two channel, David Bowie: The Last Five Years offers a number of new revelations about Bowie, including details about the illness that claimed his life last January 10.

BBC News reports that Johan Renck, who directed the final video in which David appeared — for the song “Lazarus” — reveals in the documentary that …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462