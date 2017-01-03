New David Bowie Picture Disc Featuring Unreleased Mix of “Sound and Vision” to Be Released Next Month

ParlophoneAs the one-year anniversary of David Bowie‘s death approaches, details have been unveiled about the latest installment of the influential singer’s series of limited-edition 40th anniversary vinyl picture discs.

The new disc, which will be released on February 10, will feature two versions of Bowie’s 1977 gem “Sound and Vision.”

The A side features a newly remastered version of the original song, which was the first single from David’s acclaimed 1977 album Low and was a #3 hit in the U.K. The track was co-produced by Bowie and Tony Visconti and boasts backing …read more