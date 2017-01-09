New David Bowie Video and EP Released to Mark Late Rock Legend’s 70th Birthday

Columbia RecordsTo coincide with what would have been David Bowie‘s 70th birthday on Sunday, January 8, a new video for one of the late music legend’s final recordings, “No Plan,” premiered on his official website and YouTube channel. In addition, a digital EP called No Plan that includes that song and three other recent Bowie tracks was released and is available via various online music sellers.

The “No Plan” video, which was directed by Tom Hingston, focuses on a stack of old televisions in a rain-soaked storefront window. Passers-by stop to watch the …read more