New David Bowie vinyl picture disc featuring his 1977 UK single “Be My Wife” due out in June

ParlophoneThe latest installment of David Bowie‘s 40th anniversary limit-edition vinyl singles campaign, a seven-inch picture disc featuring “Be My Wife” on its A side, will be released on June 16. The song was the second and last single from Bowie’s 1977 album Low that was released in the U.K., although it didn’t chart.

The second side of the disc features a previously unreleased live rendition of another Low track, “Art Decade,” which was recorded during a November 1978 concert in Perth, Australia.

Two different images of Bowie appear on either side of the picture disc, both of which …read more