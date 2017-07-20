New David Bowie vinyl picture disc featuring two versions of “Heroes” due out in September

Parlophone RecordsThe latest installment of David Bowie‘s series of limited-edition 40th anniversary vinyl picture discs will feature two versions of one of the late rock legend’s most enduring anthems, “Heroes.”

The seven-inch disc, which will be issued on September 22, will feature a 2017 remastered version of the original single version of “Heroes” on its A side. The flip side is a previously unreleased recording of Bowie performing the tune in 1977, on late T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan‘s U.K. TV show Marc.

