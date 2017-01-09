New Details Emerge About Kinks Frontman Ray Davies’ Next Solo Album, “Americana”

Lorne Thomson/RedfernsKinks frontman Ray Davies‘ long-in-the-works solo album Americana apparently is almost ready for release, and some new details about the project have been revealed via various online sources.

In a new interview with the U.K.’s Sussex Life website, the 71-year-old singer/songwriter, who just found out he was chosen to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth, reports he just heard the first mixes of the album this past week.

“I’m deciding which record company to go with and when it should come out,” he says. “I’m excited about it — there’s an element which has a real haunted …read more