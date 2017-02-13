New documentary about The Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” album to premiere on Showtime in April

Capitol/UMeA new documentary about the creation of The Beach Boys‘ influential 1966 album Pet Sounds will premiere in April on Showtime. The film, titled Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds, was made in conjunction with the recording’s 50th anniversary, and includes new interviews with surviving band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks.

The doc also features archival footage of the group, as well as rare outtakes from the sessions. The film focuses in part on Wilson’s collaboration with Los Angeles studio musicians to create Pet Sounds‘ sonically innovative and complex compositions.

