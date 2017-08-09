New documentary special about Carly Simon’s classic album “No Secrets” debuts tonight on AXS TV

Credit: Heidi Wild

Classic Albums‘ profile of Carly Simon‘s chart-topping 1972 studio effort, No Secrets, will have its U.S. television premiere tonight on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The album featured the singer/songwriter’s signature tune, the #1 hit “You’re So Vain,” as well as the top-20 single “The Right Thing to Do.”

The hour-long special, part of a U.K. documentary series, features new footage of Simon sharing her recollections of making No Secrets and delving into the stories behind the individual songs.

Among the highlights is an in-depth look at "You're So Vain,"