New doo-wop doc featuring Beach Boys members & more to premiere next month in NYC

Credit: Mark LondonStreetlight Harmonies, a documentary about doo-wop music featuring The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and Al Jardine, Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony & The Imperials and many more stars, will premiere next month in New York City at the DOC NYC festival.

The film delves into the history and influence of doo-wop, and includes restored archival performances and new interviews with members of many veteran vocal-harmony groups, as well as with some contemporary singers.

The movie will get its debut screening at Chelsea Cinépolis on November 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be screened again …read more