New drug shrinks ovarian tumors in early trial

iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) — A new treatment for ovarian cancer has shown “promising” results in women who are in the advanced stages of the disease, according to the BBC.

The drug, known as ONX-0801, shrunk tumors in more than half the patients who participated in a small trial in London.

The study was backed by the Institute of Cancer Research and the Royal Marsden National Health Service Foundation Trust in the U.K. Researchers had wanted to figure out whether the drug was safe, which is why only a small number of women — 15 — participated.

The drug had significantly shrunk tumors in seven of …read more