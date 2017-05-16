New Ebola outbreak leaves three dead in Democratic Republic of Congo

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A year after the worst-ever Ebola outbreak was declared over, a new cluster of the disease is suspected of causing three deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The World Health Organization, which first reported the outbreak last week, said Monday that 19 people are suspected of developing Ebola infections and three of the patients have died in the remote Bas-Uele province. Despite attempts to trace contacts and stop the disease, the WHO reported the “national risk” for the region is “high.”

“At this stage, the overall risk is high at national level due to the known impact of …read more