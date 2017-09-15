New Elvis Presley album featuring orchestra-enhanced Christmas tunes due out next month

RCA Records/Legacy RecordingsA third installment in a series of albums pairing archival vocal performances by Elvis Presley with new orchestral backing tracks is on its way, and this one focuses on the late rock ‘n’ roll legend’s holiday tunes.

Due out October 6, Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will feature symphonically augmented renditions of 13 tracks taken from two Presley holiday collections, 1957’s Elvis’ Christmas Album and 1971’s Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas.

Among the songs on the new album are both classic and modern yuletide tunes, including of “White Christmas,” …read more


