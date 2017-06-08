New Elvis Presley box set, “A Boy from Tupelo,” compiles the King’s earliest recordings

PRNewsfoto/RCA/Legacy RecordingsA new Elvis Presley compilation that gathers the late King of Rock ‘n Roll’s earliest recordings, including his complete body of work with Sun Records, will be released on July 28.

A Boy from Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings will be available as a three-CD box set and a digital download, and includes the four self-financed recordings Presley made prior to signing with Sun, as well as every known master and outtake he recorded for the label, plus concert performances, radio appearances and more.

Many of the tracks featured on the …read more


