New Elvis Presley musical, “Heartbreak Hotel,” schedules premiere run at Maine theater in August

Courtesy of Ogunquit PlayhouseA new stage musical about Elvis Presley‘s early life called Heartbreak Hotel will premiere on August 30 at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine. The production was written and directed by Floyd Mutrux, co-creator of Million Dollar Quartet, the hit Broadway musical inspired by Presley’s famous 1956 jam session with fellow Sun Records artists Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash.

