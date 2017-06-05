New episodes of Sammy Hagar’s reality series to feature Styx, Don Felder, Mick Fleetwood and more

Courtesy of AXS TVThe second season of AXS TV reality series Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar will continue next month with six brand-new episodes, the first of which premieres Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The July 9 show will feature the former Van Halen frontman taking a trip to Las Vegas, where he visits with Styx and ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder during the two acts’ joint residency earlier this year at the Venetian Theater. The program also captures Hagar joining Styx and Felder onstage to jam on the …read more