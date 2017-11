Courtesy of SHOWTIMEThe new rock documentary Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars gets its TV premiere February 10 on Showtime, but fans will be able to watch the film on the big screen first this month. The movie will be shown on November 16 at the DOC NYC film festival in New York City, and at select screenings on November 24 in New York and Los Angeles.

The DOC NYC screening, which will close out the festival, takes place at the SVA Theatre at 6:45 p.m. ET. Specific theaters and …read more